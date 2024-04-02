SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 5,888 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

