Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $227.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.