Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Short Interest Up 20.0% in March

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance
DRMAW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Dermata Therapeutics
