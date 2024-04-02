Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Short Interest Up 20.0% in March

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

DRMAW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

