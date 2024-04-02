Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $27.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BEN opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.