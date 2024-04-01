WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. WNS has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 19.7% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 103.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 214,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 994,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

