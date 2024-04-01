Comparing Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sky Resort International and Lavoro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Resort International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lavoro has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 62.18%. Given Lavoro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Sky Resort International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. 82.0% of Sky Resort International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sky Resort International and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Resort International N/A N/A N/A Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sky Resort International and Lavoro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Resort International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.43 -$50.50 million ($0.98) -6.82

Sky Resort International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lavoro.

About Sky Resort International

Sky Resort International Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to seek and identify a business opportunity. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, marketing, operation, and service of computerized minibars in the hospitality industry. The company was formerly known as Gold Billion Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Sky Resort International Limited in December 2017. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia. Sky Resort International Limited is a subsidiary of Richcorp Holdings Ltd.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

