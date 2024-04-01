EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$84.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.69. EQB has a 1-year low of C$55.38 and a 1-year high of C$97.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.63 by C($0.93). EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.603022 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

