Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $117.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,897. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.