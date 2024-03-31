Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. 395,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.