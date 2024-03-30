StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 77,861 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

