PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYS. TheStreet raised PaySign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PaySign from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

PaySign stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $193.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,375,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,730,157.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 12,604 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,485,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,098 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,375,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,730,157.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 691,570 shares of company stock worth $2,046,811. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 6,091.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, data and analytics, and customer services. The company also offers corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts.

