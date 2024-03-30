Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Melius Research

Melius Research restated their hold rating on shares of Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLGN opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.36. Heliogen has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heliogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

