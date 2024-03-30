Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

