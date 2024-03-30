Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.29.

NYSE:A opened at $145.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $151.58. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

