Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

