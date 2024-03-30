Evercore ISI Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $80.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.19%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

