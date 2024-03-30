Scotiabank Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$105.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOO. Desjardins dropped their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.62.

DOO stock opened at C$90.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$122.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

