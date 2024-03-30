StockNews.com Downgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Sell

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

BKH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

BKH opened at $54.60 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

