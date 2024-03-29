Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VOO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.29 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

