Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Short Interest Update

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envoy Medical stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Envoy Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Envoy Medical stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22. Envoy Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

