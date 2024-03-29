SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 723,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 460,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 276,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 353,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,196 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 992,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,112. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

