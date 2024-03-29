Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in March

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,300 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the February 29th total of 533,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Else Nutrition Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BABYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 197,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,902. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.75.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

