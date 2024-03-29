Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in March

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,300 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the February 29th total of 533,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Else Nutrition Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of BABYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 197,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,902. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.75.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Else Nutrition
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.