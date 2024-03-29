Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,550 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CME Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 544.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.15 and its 200-day moving average is $210.85. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

