Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Price Up 8%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 4.36 and last traded at 4.34. 4,560,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 16,021,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.02.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.79.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

