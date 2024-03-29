KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 3.1%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 1,584,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,789,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

