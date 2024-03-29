Contrasting Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Minerva Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.20 million 28.94 -$28.57 million ($1.35) -6.32 Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.11 -$34.11 million ($8.21) -0.08

Analyst Ratings

Profound Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Profound Medical and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 1 1 1 3.00 Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profound Medical presently has a consensus price target of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 70.97%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,049.76%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -396.85% -70.18% -53.80% Minerva Surgical -64.71% -136.40% -43.70%

Summary

Profound Medical beats Minerva Surgical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

