Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,077,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEFA stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

