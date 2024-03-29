Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

