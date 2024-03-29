AMI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,842 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
