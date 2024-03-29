Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Lara Caimi Sells 19,379 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $755,781.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,682,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $722,061.54.

Samsara Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IOT opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $40.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after acquiring an additional 917,389 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

