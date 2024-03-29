Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Lara Caimi Sells 19,379 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $755,781.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,682,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $722,061.54.
Samsara Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of IOT opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $40.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.
Get Our Latest Report on Samsara
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Samsara
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.