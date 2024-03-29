Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

BATS:ITB opened at $115.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

