Values Added Financial LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

