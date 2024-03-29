Advanced Braking Technology Limited (ASX:ABV) Insider Acquires A$11,909.24 in Stock

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (ASX:ABV – Get Free Report) insider David Slack bought 253,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$11,909.24 ($7,783.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Braking Technology Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of braking solutions worldwide. The company offers braking solutions for light, heavy, defense, and electric vehicles, as well as autonomous vehicle emergency braking and brake controllers under the ABT Failsafe, ABT Failsafe Emergency, and Terra Dura brand names.

