Advanced Braking Technology Limited (ASX:ABV) Insider Acquires A$11,909.24 in Stock

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (ASX:ABV – Get Free Report) insider David Slack bought 253,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$11,909.24 ($7,783.81).
Advanced Braking Technology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
About Advanced Braking Technology
