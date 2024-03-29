Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $172.46. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

