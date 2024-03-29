Francis Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 0.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

