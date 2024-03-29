Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 82,271 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after buying an additional 618,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,547,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,982,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,733,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

