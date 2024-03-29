Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.