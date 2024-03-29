Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,621 iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Separately, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

