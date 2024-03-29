GenTrust LLC Has $88.82 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,233,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $88,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 480,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

