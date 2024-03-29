JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.10. Approximately 921,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,599,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 65,340 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

