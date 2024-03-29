JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.10. Approximately 921,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,599,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 65,340 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

