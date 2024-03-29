JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.10. Approximately 921,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,599,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
