Hermez Network Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $154.64 million and approximately $5,082.62 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00006059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.26638816 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,864.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

