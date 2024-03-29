Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 0.7%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 7,257,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 43,441,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company's revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

