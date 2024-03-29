Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion.
Cascades Stock Performance
Shares of CAS opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$996.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$9.36 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.
Cascades Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
