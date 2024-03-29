BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

LEO opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

