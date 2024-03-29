holoride 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $159,461.84 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $14.01 million and $159,461.84 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.34 or 0.05061431 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00076914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00018499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004617 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,162,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01681508 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $146,246.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

