Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Increases By 49.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the February 29th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth about $858,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALN stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Valneva has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $550.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

