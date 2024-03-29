Insider Selling: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CAO Sells $31,050.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Titan International had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,963,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 637,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,403,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 350,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 75.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 756,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 326,383 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

