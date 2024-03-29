Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CEO Sells $130,930.65 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 33,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $130,930.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,525,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 67,791 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $273,197.73.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 75,791 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $352,428.15.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.42. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 3,463.20%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology.

Further Reading

