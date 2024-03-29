Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $252.31 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $160.15 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day moving average of $219.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $481,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

