Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.